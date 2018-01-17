Developers Banking On Downtown Bay City For Retail, Housing

As 2018 moves forward, Bay City officials are optimistic about the future of downtown.

City commissioners approved the creation of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the former PNC Bank building at Center and Adams, making it eligible for up to a 12 year tax break.

Commission President Andrew Niedzinski said developers are contemplating a mixed use with retail and commercial space on the terrace and ground level plus apartments on the second and third levels, similar to the nearby Crapo Building, the former Chemical Bank headquarters, which will be called “The Legacy”.