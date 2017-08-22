Detroit Lions Building Something Good–First Day Sports Take 8/20/17

August 20, 2017

Football season is almost here that everyone can nearly taste it! In this week’s “First Day Sports Take,” Pat Johnston applauds Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, and his work on making the Lions a contender.

Time for another installment of The First Day Sports Take with Pat Johnston.

It’s hard to believe that in less than two weeks, I’ll be giving you college football scores! It’s equally hard to believe that in three weeks, the “First Day Sports Take” will be replaced by “Pat’s Perfect NFL Picks!”

On next week’s program, I’ll give you my predictions for Michigan, Michigan State, Saginaw Valley State, and Central Michigan Football.

Oh, and I can’t forget to provide you with my U.S. Open predictions! I know that’s why many of you will tune-in next Sunday!

Today, I’d like to cover Detroit Lions Football, and why I believe this team is building something special.

As many of you know, I was brainwashed by my western Pennsylvania family to be a Proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Before I ever knew about the Lions, or Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, or even Bo Schembeckler and the Michigan Wolverines, I was brought-up to cheer for the Black & Gold.

The Steelers have been a highly successful organization in my lifetime. Six Super Bowl championships. Eight Super Bowl appearances. Several conference championship games, and numerous playoff memories.

But one thing I’ve learned from the Steelers is that if you want stability, you need a strong foundation.

The strength of any successful football team is to control the line of scrimmage.

General Manager Bob Quinn worked for the New England Patriots, who also know a thing or two about winning. He’s been working hard to build offensive and defensive lines.

Yes, a few preseason injuries will hurt the Lions, but Quinn has also built some depth. Those injured players will be back next year to improve the Lions even more.

But it’s not just that Quinn has been busy building from the inside to make the Lions formidable. Quinn’s also finding skill players from unlikely places.

Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay is already proving that he may have been a third round steal!

Maybe, just maybe, this Quinn guy knows what he’s doing.

Unlike many of the pundits, I think the Lions are building something good.

Super Bowl this year. No.

But playoff appearance this year? I think so.

I guess that depends if Matthew Stafford can lead a solid supporting cast–a supporting cast he has Bob Quinn to thank.

