Deteriorating Building At 700 Marquette In Bay City Could Finally Go Down

Bay City officials say this could finally be the year that a long deteriorating multi-story warehouse and office building at 700 Marquette meets the wrecking ball.

The owners have 10 days from the issuing of an order to secure a $ 250,000 performance bond for their demolition process to continue to June 30th. But Mayor Kathleen Newsham predicts they’ll fail to get that bond and that the city will have to take over the process. She thinks the work would take roughly 60 days once bids are obtained by the city and a contract signed.

Newsham praised the Fletcher family for their work on behalf of the city, but noted family and financial difficulties hindered their efforts to fully restore the property.

She adds it’s critical that the west side building be demolished to avoid potential injuries, noting two children wandered in and became lost recently but were eventually rescued.