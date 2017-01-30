Despite Playoff TV Ratings Decline, NFL Is Still King

Listen to this week’s “Sunday Sports Take” from WSGW’s First Day. You can email me at pat@wsgw.com. The transcript is below the Soundcloud file.

Ratings for eight of the ten NFL playoff games were lower this year than in 2016.

This continued a season trend of lower ratings for the NFL, which has been the king of sports television for decades. Actually, the NFL has been the king of television, entirely.

Other than the Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys Divisional Round thriller, and the Packers-Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship, all of the other games experienced lower ratings compared to last year.

Why?

There are several reasons.

Perhaps it’s that the match-ups weren’t all that enticing. I’m not sure there were many clamoring to watch the Houston Texans-Oakland Raiders wild card games, especially when considering Oakland’s starting quarterback missed the game with a broken leg!

I contend over-saturation has hurt the brand, as the NFL has games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday.

I love football, but even I began to experience burnout by Sunday night. After Saturday college games, and all day NFL action on Sunday, I’m football’d out by Sunday night! I found myself excited to watch Masterpiece Theater instead of most of the Sunday night games.

It’s also very possible that Millennial viewing habits are having an impact, as more are cutting the cable cords.

Maybe fantasy football could be a reason, since fans simply want to see their players’ stats online rather than watching the entire game.

The product on the field is another issue.

With the NFL taking steps to make a game safer, officials must use their subjective, and inconsistent, opinions on what constitutes a penalty. The rash of penalties and replay reviews causes the game to get bogged-down and choppy. It’s hard to watch at times.

I’ve even heard some fans say they stopped watching due to San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to take a knee during the national anthem. He dropped to a knee to protest police shootings of black people. Whether or not you agreed with Kaepernick’s decision, I didn’t know that football games were “safe spaces” for certain snowflakes who don’t like to have their viewpoints challenged.

It’s really a good thing Martin Luther King or Muhammad Ali aren’t here, anymore. Millions of Americans would hide in a bunker due to King’s or Ali’s outspoken radicalism.

Regardless, I think the fans claiming they fled the game were either lying, or didn’t number number all that high.

More believable is that some fans left after learning how the NFL fought to cover-up the irreparable brain injuries that some players incurred through the years. Movies like “Concussion” didn’t help the NFL’s cause, I’d say.

And lest we forget how the optically-challenged NFL appeared to fans when it came to punishing players arrested for domestic violence! That didn’t help the league’s hope on building a solid female fan base.

So, while the league has suffered everything I just mentioned, the NFL still outperforms any other competitor on television.

Be it sports, or scripted shows, the NFL remains the king of all television.

Why?

Because even casual fans tune-in to see what will happen next. It’s what people talk about at the water cooler on Mondays.

Advertisers keep throwing money at the networks, and FOX appears ready for a boon with their Super Bowl 51 coverage!

It should also be an entertaining game featuring the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, with both teams capable of lighting-up the scoreboard.

Yes, the NFL may have reached its peak. But other sports would give anything to have a “failing” NFL season.

