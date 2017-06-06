Deputy Bay City Manager Returns As Interim City Manager

Bay City Commissioners have once again made Deputy City Manager Dana Muscott the Interim City Manager.

Monday’s vote followed the departure of former City Manager Rick Finn the previous week after more than three years on the job.

Muscott held the Interim City Manager title once before for 18 months between Robert Belleman leaving to become Saginaw County Controller and the hiring of Finn.

Commission President Larry Elliott anticipates action, possibly at the June 19th Commission meeting to hire a search firm to assist the city with the hiring process.

City officials are hoping a new Manager can be in place perhaps by the November election when at least three Commissioners will be term limited out of their seats.