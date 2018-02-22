Denno’s Furniture Opens New Ashley HomeStore in Saginaw Township

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Feb 22 in Saginaw Township to celebrate the grand opening of Ashley HomeStore, owned and operated by the owners of Denno’s Furniture. Located at 3775 Bay Rd., the store features furniture and home decor for all sorts of tastes.

Terry Denno began the partnership with Ashley, the world’s largest home furnishing chain, about a year ago. The 35,000 square foot building was constructed right next door to Denno’s Furniture. While the chain has a huge online presence, Denno says having the physical location makes things more tangible for customers.

The store offers a mix of styles both in the store and online, like contemporary, a vintage and a Grand Elegance collection which are more traditional and Urbanology, a collection with an industrial feel. The store is organized by category to give would be buyers an idea of how each setting is put together, though all the pieces are interchangeable also.

A grand opening celebration is taking place all weekend, with music, the Saginaw Spirit mascot Sammy Spirit, a magician, cash cube, a $5,000 furniture giveaway and more. For more information, visit the Saginaw Township Ashley Facebook page.