Democrats Challenge Republican Congressman Over Russian Election Interferrence

Russian meddling in U. S. elections will be a topic for the upcoming race for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District. Two Democrats planning to challenge John Moolenaar say the Midland Republican has not done enough to ensure foreign involvement does not happen again.

Jerry Hilliard and Zigmond Kozicki are critical of Moolenaar not taking a real stand on the issue. They say Republicans in Congress are helping President Donald Trump with a cover up of the hacking. During a panel discussion Wednesday at Midland’s Grace A. Dow Library, Hilliard and Kozicki said the U. S. State Department has been given $120 million to safeguard future national elections, but to date has not spent a single dollar on the issue.

Hilliard said Russians are already trying to get involved in the 2018 mid term elections. The Democrats pointed out the Russians were also involved with discussions about the Enbridge ‘Line 5’ under the Staraits of Mackinac.

Kozicki said the influence of dark money, thanks to the Citizens United ruling, is a danger to our democracy. He wants Trump to release his income tax returns to prove there’s no Russian money possibly influencing his actions as President.