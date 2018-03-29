Democratic Gubernatorial Race Heating Up

The Democratic gubernatorial race in Michigan has taken a surprising twist with research scientist Shri Thanadar who’s originally from India now holding a three percentage point lead over former Lansing area State Senator Gretchen Whitmer.

Thanadar’s recent commercials have helped boost his name recognition, but he believes his growing popularity stems from would be voters identifying with his efforts to overcome personal and family poverty.

Thanadar and Whitmer along with the other candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Bill Cobbs who spoke at a union backed Town Hall in Buena Vista Township Wednesday say Democrats need to take back control of state government to reverse what they believe has been exploitation and diminishing of the middle class by the wealthy and politically connected in recent years.