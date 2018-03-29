Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Call For Massive Infrastructure Investments

Image of an orange, diamond shaped Road Work Ahead sign on the side of an asphalt road. The road is empty. The caution sign is to warn drivers of road construction or maintenance.

An audience of mostly union workers went away pleased with the messages presented by four Democratic gubernatorial candidates during a Town Hall session hosted by Laborer’s International Union of North America or LIUNA (lee-OOH-na) Local 1098 in Buena Vista Township Wednesday.

All four contenders say billions will be required to fix roads and bridges, plus water and sewer systems along with electric utilities that have been deteriorating for decades.

Those hopefuls included former Lansing area State Senator Gretchen Whitmer, research scientist Shri Thanadar, former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul El-Sayed and Bill Cobbs who’s a Navy veteran plus a former Detroit Police officer and a long time Xerox executive.