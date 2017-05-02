Delta Trustees Working Out Presidential Evaluation Schedule With Sabbatical Time Possible

Delta College President Jean Goodnow could see a pay raise at the conclusion of her latest job performance review.

The Delta Board’s Evaluation and Compensation Committee met in special session Monday afternoon to finalize the review schedule.

Committee Chairman and Midland County trustee Mike Nash says Goodnow will submit her goals plus comments on her progress in meeting them by next Tuesday.

Nash explained all board members will complete their assessments of Goodnow’s job performance by May 26th.

Both sides will then talk behind closed doors in an Executive Session either June 8th or the 9th with a final decision on compensation for the next year to come at the Board’s regular June 13th meeting.

Goodnow’s income is roughly $200,000 with some of it deferred into an I-R-A type account.

The Board may also include up to five weeks of sabbatical time for Goodnow for as many as the next three summers for her to visit other community colleges.

She would examine their teaching techniques to see if what they’re doing could be replicated at Delta.