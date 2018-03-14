Delta College Using Enhanced Marketing To Help Grow Student Enrollment
By John Hall
|
Mar 14, 2018 @ 3:00 AM

Marketing, including social media, is playing an increasingly important role at Delta College when it comes to attracting students. Delta spokesperson Leanne Govitz said the College website, which was completely revamped just over a year ago, has information on dozens of courses along with testimonials from students and staff about what it takes to achieve success. She said Delta has seen about a 7% increase when it comes to enrollment of new students during the last three fall semesters starting, in 2015.

Govitz pointed out the savings of attending a community college before transferring to a four-year institution, saying students can save up to $10,000 by taking more required classes at a school like Delta first.

