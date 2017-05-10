Delta College Tuition Increasing For Next Year

Delta College students will have to dig deeper to pay tuition next year following the approval of rate hikes by College trustees Tuesday.

In-District students will pay $7.50 more, bringing their tuition to $107 per credit hour.

Out of district students will be charged $ 13 dollars more, bringing their rate to $183 per credit hour.

Delta Vice President of Business and Finance Debra Lutz called the budget structurally out of balance due to continuing enrollment declines.

Lutz added other revenue sources like property taxes are barely increasing while state aid is not expected to change much either way.

Spending reductions of about $1,700,000 are also planned next year, although Lutz says existing programs and services will be maintained.