Delta College Trustees Reviewing Saginaw Satellite Campus Design With Architectural Firm

Several proposed designs for the new Delta College satellite campus building planned for downtown Saginaw were reviewed by Delta trustees Tuesday evening.

Partner Paul Haselhuhn of WTA Architects also in downtown Saginaw wants to see the building connect with students, faculty and the community as a whole.

Haselhuhn added the three story, 35,000 square foot structure will include high level technology, special use training rooms and science labs to strengthen Delta’s ability to deliver the highest caliber of education and work force training.

He says a final design is to be chosen this spring.

The building estimated to cost nearly $13 million will be located along East Genesee between North Franklin and North Baum.