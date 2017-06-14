Delta College Trustees Approve Pay Raise For President Plus Budget

Delta College trustees approved a pay raise for College President Jean Goodnow following a strong job evaluation.

The board approved a more than two point eight percent increase in Goodnow’s base salary plus roughly five percent for her benefits package.

Goodnow’s compensation is in excess of $200,000 as trustees praised on-going efforts to develop a new satellite campus in downtown Saginaw plus boosting student achievement and retention.

Trustees also okayed a budget for the 2017-18 school year which will be slightly increased over the current year at $110,000,000 overall including a nearly $68,000,000 general fund.