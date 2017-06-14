Delta College Trustees Approve Pay Raise For President Plus Budget
By John Hall
|
Jun 14, 2017 @ 4:27 AM

Delta College trustees approved a pay raise for College President Jean Goodnow following a strong job evaluation.

The board approved a more than two point eight percent increase in Goodnow’s base salary plus roughly five percent for her benefits package.

Goodnow’s compensation is in excess of $200,000 as trustees praised on-going efforts to develop a new satellite campus in downtown Saginaw plus boosting student achievement and retention.

Trustees also okayed a budget for the 2017-18 school year which will be slightly increased over the current year at $110,000,000 overall including a nearly $68,000,000 general fund.

Related Content

Fischer Family Funeral Services Opens in Saginaw
River Of Time Returns To Bay City
State Police Investigating Fatal Shiawassee County...
Bay County United Way Campaign Kicks Off
October 30th Abduction/Rape Report In Tuscola Coun...
Prosecutor Clears Officer in Suspect Shooting
Comments