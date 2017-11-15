Delta College Trustees Approve Infrastructure Projects And Receive 2016-17 Budget Audit

Delta College will use accumulated savings to carry out various capital improvement projects over the next two years.

Initiatives approved by trustees Tuesday include the installation of meters to monitor energy and equipment usage.

Delta administrators say the project with a budget of $587,000 should quickly pay for itself through savings on utility bills and replacing old or

defective infrastructure faster.

Another $4,492,000 will be targeted toward the west part of the main campus including improved soccer and softball fields, a new baseball field and parking lot renovations.

Officials believe the projects will add value to the College as a whole while providing a lure to attract more students.

Trustees also received the audit for the 2016-17 budget prepared by the local accounting firm of Andrews, Hooper and Pavlik which showed the College’s finances in good shape.