Delta College Trustees Act On Facilities Projects, Express Concerns About Public Broadcasting

Delta College trustees addressed a number of facilities upgrades on campus Tuesday that are expected to be completed over the summer prior to the start of fall classes.

One involves exterior plaster repairs over the C, D and E wings along with painting the metal roofing over the Library.

All sidewalk pedestrian lighting will be converted to more modern L-E-D lighting to save money over the long term while providing brighter illumination.

Two older air handling units that served the Lecture Theater and G-Wing Office area of the College will also be replaced with bids to be sought for that work.

Trustees also encouraged area residents to contact their Congressional representatives to express their concerns about the potential for all federal financing of Public Broadcasting to be eliminated under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. The impact of that to Delta would mean a loss of nearly $750,000.