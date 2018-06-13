Delta College Trustee R. Earl Selby To Resign Effective June 22nd

Delta College trustees and administrators paid tribute to long time board member R-Earl Selby who’s resigning effective June 22nd after serving on the panel since 1992.

Declining health was a factor behind Selby’s departure.

Selby along with his wife will soon be moving to California to be closer to their children.

Delta Board Chairman Robert Emrich and President Jean Goodnow both praised Selby Tuesday as a great ambassador for the College.

A board subcommittee will interview candidates hoping to fill the seat with a final selection expected by July 19th.