Delta College Seeing Success With Wind Turbine Technician Program

Those who fear heights need not apply for Delta College’s roughly seven year old wind turbine technician program.

Delta’s Dean of Career Education and Learning Partnerships Virginia Przygocki told college trustees Tuesday evening that as part of their course work, students learn to climb some 250 feet to make repairs to both the blades and the generators.

Przygocki says there’s been good success at placing students whose salaries range from around $60,000 to as much as $100,000 or more depending on overtime.

Przygocki added program graduates have been able to find work not only in the Thumb and around Traverse City, but also in other states like Wyoming.