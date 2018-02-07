Delta College Salutes Key Retiring Administrator And Addresses Critical Policy Issue

Delta College Vice President of Business and Finance Deb Lutz is retiring at the end of February after 22 years in the job.

Lutz says Delta had to meet an increasing number of challenges in recent years stemming in part from a declining population and less state aid.

Lutz who earned her Associates Degree from Delta worked for the Saginaw Township Community Schools prior to joining Delta in 1996.

She says family travels will highlight her retirement activities.

Meanwhile trustees Tuesday approved wording changes as part of updates to the College’s Sexual Misconduct and Gender Discrimination Policy and Procedures.

College President Jean Goodnow says initial efforts to equalize athletic opportunities for women and men as part of the Federal Title Nine initiative have now grown to cover issues like sexual assault with education and training for staff, coaches and athletic officials along with faculty and students.

Goodnow called Delta ahead of other institutions on the subject which she says is especially important now given the sex-related scandals embroiling Michigan State University.