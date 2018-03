Delta College Saginaw campus located in heart of city's downtown. (Map courtesy of Delta College)

Downtown Saginaw’s skyline will see major changes later this month. Saginaw City Manger Tim Morales said a March 26th ground breaking is set for Delta College’s new satellite campus.

The $12.7 million, 35,000 square foot building, will be at 319 East Genesee. The state of Michigan has reportedly approved $6.4 million for the project.

The new campus will be completed in June, next year. It will open for the Fall, 2019 semester classes.

Saginaw-based Spence Brothers will be the lead contractor.