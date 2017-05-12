Delta College Planetarium Celebrating 20 Years In Downtown Bay City
By John Hall
|
May 12, 2017 @ 3:15 AM

This year marks a milestone for the Delta College Planetarium on Center Avenue in downtown Bay City with a 20th anniversary  celebration.

There’s a wide variety of programming for families and children with lots of focus on the sciences as well as nature and entertainment.

Delta Dean of Students Emeritus Sue Montesi  says watching a show in the theater is a breath taking  experience thanks to updated digital technology.

Montesi added a free open house is planned for Saturday from 11 to Four with lots of activities and displays plus a special visitor,  the P-B-S cartoon
character Curious George.

To learn more go to Delta. e-d-u/planet.

