Delta College Planetarium Celebrating 20 Years In Downtown Bay City

This year marks a milestone for the Delta College Planetarium on Center Avenue in downtown Bay City with a 20th anniversary celebration.

There’s a wide variety of programming for families and children with lots of focus on the sciences as well as nature and entertainment.

Delta Dean of Students Emeritus Sue Montesi says watching a show in the theater is a breath taking experience thanks to updated digital technology.

Montesi added a free open house is planned for Saturday from 11 to Four with lots of activities and displays plus a special visitor, the P-B-S cartoon

character Curious George.

To learn more go to Delta. e-d-u/planet.