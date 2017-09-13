Delta College Officials Considering Ways To Maintain Long Term Growth
By John Hall
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 4:17 AM

Delta College officials are contemplating how the institution can continue to grow when faced with declining numbers of enrolling high school students and reduced state aid.

College President Jean Goodnow told trustees Tuesday Delta has to be more flexible and responsive to student needs.

That includes what courses are offered at what times and whether they’re relevant to student needs.

Goodnow added the discussion coincided with a review of her goals which also include increasing the number of dual enrolled students still attending high school which can result in big savings on tuition.

She also wants to see more students stay and complete their studies at Delta before transferring to a four year institution.

 

