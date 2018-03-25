Delta College Moving Into Downtown Saginaw’s Future

Delta College's new Saginaw Center will replace this parking lot. The Bearinger building is on the left in the background with the Dow Event Center in the background and the State Office building on the right. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Delta College is breaking into the future of downtown Saginaw Monday afternoon. College administrators and community leaders will turn the first shovels of dirt at the site of the new, satellite campus at 319 East Genesee.

The three story, 35,000 square foot building, replaces the former Delta site in Buena Vista Township at the old Ricker School. The building is expected to be finished in June of next year and open for classes for the fall, 2019 semester. The $12.2 million project is expected to serve an estimated 1,100 students.

Delta President Doctor Jean Goodnow says while it’s in downtown Saginaw, it will be easily accessible by students coming from a wide area. The building will give Delta the ability to offer the highest caliber of college instruction and workforce training.

The state of Michigan is picking up part of the construction cost.

The building was designed by WTA Architects and the project construction manger is Spence Brothers, both Saginaw-based firms. The ceremony is set for 3:00 p.m.