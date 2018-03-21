Delta College Investigates Possible Threat

Delta College will have an increased police presence Thursday, after a suspicious drawing was found on the stall door of a men’s bathroom Tuesday. The drawing of a handgun was found in the college’s E-wing, with numbers, letters or symbols written underneath. The writing appears to be the date 3/22/18.

Delta College Public Safety has consulted with the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center and the FBI, but neither agency reports any evidence of a specific threat against Delta. College officials said they would continue with normal operations Thursday, but with increased police patrols by Delta public safety, the Bay County Sherriff Department and state police.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any threat, is asked to contact Delta College Public Safety, 989-686-9113.