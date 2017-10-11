Delta College Board Reviews Facilities Plan And Approves President’s Goals

The latest Delta College Five Year Capital Outlay Plan to be submitted to state officials for their consideration has the Midland Center at the top of the priority list.

Delta Director of Facilities Larry Ramseyer says the College has not decided exactly what to do yet with the 55 year old facility, but will evaluate the condition of the building, how well it meets Delta’s needs and what other options might be available.

Delta trustees also approved a set of goals Tuesday for College President Jean Goodnow.

They include finding ways to boost student success by improving graduation rates, enhancing ties with local business and industries to provide upgraded job training and increasing student enrollment.