Delta College Board Okays Budget, Gives Excellent Job Review To President
By John Hall
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 2:41 AM

Delta College trustees say they’re pleased with the  job performance of President Jean Goodnow.

Board Chairman Robert Emrich says Godnow made great strides toward upgrading Delta’s satellite campuses among other achievements.

As a result, Goodnow will receive a 3% increase in her base salary to roughly $210,000 plus a $10,000 boost to her
retirement annuity.

The board also approved the 2018-19 fiscal year budget Tuesday including a general fund of around $69,000,000.

That includes a $5 increase per credit hour for in-district students with the new rate still being below the state average.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Saginaw County Commissioners Debate Higher Jail Construction Costs Delta College Trustee R. Earl Selby To Resign Effective June 22nd Saginaw Voters Testing New Voting Machines Bay County Golf Course To See Upgrades Soon Bridgeport Township Governmental Center to Remain Closed Midland Looking For Ways To Limit Future Flooding Problems
Comments