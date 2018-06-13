Delta College Board Okays Budget, Gives Excellent Job Review To President

Delta College trustees say they’re pleased with the job performance of President Jean Goodnow.

Board Chairman Robert Emrich says Godnow made great strides toward upgrading Delta’s satellite campuses among other achievements.

As a result, Goodnow will receive a 3% increase in her base salary to roughly $210,000 plus a $10,000 boost to her

retirement annuity.

The board also approved the 2018-19 fiscal year budget Tuesday including a general fund of around $69,000,000.

That includes a $5 increase per credit hour for in-district students with the new rate still being below the state average.