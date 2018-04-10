Delta College Board Follows Faculty Union To Approve Three Year Deal

Delta College trustees have followed faculty members in approving a three year contract through 2021.

College President Jean Goodnow says the deal ratified Tuesday includes base pay raises of 2 % the first year, 2.2 % the second year and 2.3 % the final year in conjunction with hikes in medical co-pays.

Goodnow says she’s pleased with the outcome of the negotiations.

She promised to come back by late spring with information for the board addressing concerns of some trustees about how to deal with declining enrollments and other long term costs in order to carry out the agreement.