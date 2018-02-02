Delta College Board Focuses On Strategic Priorities

Delta College trustees held a special meeting Thursday to discuss strategic priorities with a focus on enrollment and student retention.

Delta President Jean Goodnow says the number of students has dropped by roughly one third since peaking around a decade ago.

She explained factors include smaller high school graduating classes and families leaving Michigan to look for jobs.

But Goodnow says there are signs of optimism including a recent increase in the enrollment of new students.

She noted other steps include allowing high school students to “dual enroll” and take classes at Delta before completing 12th grade along with offering classes in areas with high job potential like cyber security.

Goodnow added there’s more counseling outreach to help students struggling with their grades or trying to find a career path.