Dedication Set for Cathedral Renovation

An extensive renovation and restoration of the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw, better known as St. Mary’s Cathedral, is almost complete. A dedication Mass will be held Tuesday, at 2:15 p.m.

Bishop Joseph Cistone said the project, which started in September, has reached about $4.7 million. Original projections were $3.5 to $4 million. He said the Saginaw Catholic Diocese has raised more than half of the cost in pledges, and he’s confident they’ll have no trouble raising the rest.

The cathedral has all new wiring, plumbing, flooring and paint. All of its stained glass windows have been cleaned, the basement’s been renovated with a new hall for church functions, and the parking’s been upgraded. The sanctuary is done completely in marble. Bishop Cistone said people will be able to see the difference.

Bishop Cistone said it was important for the Saginaw Diocese to be a part of the renewal that’s happening in the downtown Saginaw area, and to send a message of support for the community.

During Tuesday’s Mass, the altar will be covered in oil, and the relics of two saints will be placed inside.

(photo credits: WSGW and Diocese of Saginaw)