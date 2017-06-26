Debris Falls from Building in Downtown Saginaw

A portion of East Genesee Avenue and South Water Street, in Saginaw was closed Sunday as debris from a building fell onto the sidewalk on the south side of Genesee. The Genesee Avenue Bridge was closed to traffic as a safety precaution. West Genesee is closed at Niagara Street.

The building, reportedly one of the country’s first indoor parking ramps, is located along the Saginaw River and behind the Bancroft Building, has been empty for decades.

It isn’t known if recent wet weather has sped up its deterioration.