Death By Chocolate

This recipe should satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth or a chocoholic.
Ingredients:
1 box Fudge Brownie Mix
12 ounces Chocolate Cool Whip
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon Coffee Liqueur, or as much as you want
3 packages Instant Chocolate Mousse
8 small Heath Bars
Method:
Bake the brownies according to package directions.
Let cool and poke holes in the brownies with a fork.
Pour the liqueur over the top, and set aside.
Prepare the mousse according to directions.
Break up the Heath Bars in a food processor.
In a punch bowl, place half of the brownies, broken into pieces.
Cover with half the mousse, half the candy, and half of the Cool Whip.
Repeat the layers before serving.