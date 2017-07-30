Death By Chocolate
By Art Lewis
|
Jul 30, 2017 @ 8:52 AM

This recipe should satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth or a chocoholic.

Ingredients:

1 box Fudge Brownie Mix
12 ounces Chocolate Cool Whip
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon Coffee Liqueur, or as much as you want
3 packages Instant Chocolate Mousse
8 small Heath Bars

Method:

Bake the brownies according to package directions.
Let cool and poke holes in the brownies with a fork.
Pour the liqueur over the top, and set aside.
Prepare the mousse according to directions.
Break up the Heath Bars in a food processor.
In a punch bowl, place half of the brownies, broken into pieces.
Cover with half the mousse, half the candy, and half of the Cool Whip.
Repeat the layers before serving.

