Deadline to apply for the 2017 Michigan Youth Livestock Scholarship is June 1

Application details available at www.michigan.gov/mda-mylsf

Lansing, MI – Since 2000, the Michigan Youth Livestock Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $458,000 in scholarships and educational awards to outstanding youth who have exhibited at the premier livestock events in the state of Michigan.

To be eligible for either the MYLSF general scholarship or the statewide scholarship, the applicant must be a resident of Michigan and a graduating high school senior or a high school graduate continuing their education at an accredited institution in the year in which they are applying.

For the general MYLSF scholarship, the applicant must be a youth exhibitor at the Michigan Livestock Expo, the Michigan Dairy Expo or the former Michigan State Fair, for a minimum of three calendar years prior to the year of application. For the statewide scholarship, an applicant must be a youth exhibitor at a local, county, or statewide exhibition for a minimum of three years prior to the year of application.

Specific proceeds from the Michigan Livestock Expo Sale-Abration auction as well as charitable donations help fund the scholarships. The fund is governed by a 10-member board comprised of volunteers from Michigan’s agricultural community, with the corpus of the fund held at the Battle Creek Community Foundation. In 2016 approximately $14,000 was deposited in the Michigan Education Saving Plans for youth exhibitors that compete in judging and showmanship events at the Michigan Livestock Expo on the Michigan State University campus.

The 2016 MYLSF $1,500 general scholarship winners were: Cailyn Hines of Quincy, Renee Souva of Bronson, Eric Moser of Dansville, Lauren Bickel of North Branch and Skyler Buell of Temperance. The MYLSF $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Samantha Ludlam of Hopkins, Brady Littlefield of Burr Oak, Bennett Littlefield of Burr Oak, Taylor Bolinger of Kingston, Daniel Flynn of Tekonsha and Caleb Symons of Chesaning. The MYLSF $500 scholarships were awarded to Alexandria Schut of Belding, Katelyn Walters of Burr Oak, Cody Symons of Chesaning, Jenna Beeker of Constantine, Ty Cool of Mendon, Dylan Kennedy of Nashville and Morgan Luoma of East Leroy. The statewide $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Cameron Hayden of Cassopolis; and the $500 statewide scholarship was awarded to Jessica Timmer of Zeeland.

Applications and qualification requirements are available online at www.michigan.gov/mda-mylsf. Applications must be postmarked no later than June 1, 2017. If you have any questions, please contact Jeff Haarer, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Producer Security Section Manager, at 517-284-5642 or Ernie Birchmeier, Michigan Farm Bureau’s Livestock & Dairy Specialist, at 517-323-7000.