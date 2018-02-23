Daily Pat Political Point–You’re Kidding! MI GOP Brass Fought To Suppress Vote?–February 23, 2018

February 23, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Documents for upcoming federal trial show just how hard Michigan’s GOP fought to suppress the vote.

File this under the “I’m shocked to learn there’s gambling in this establishment” category!

The Detroit News got its hands on some juicy court documents showing state Republicans fighting behind the scenes to suppress the Democratic Party vote.

Depositions show top Republican officials lobbied state legislators to ban straight party ticket voting in 2015. These right-wing officials needed to find new, and inventive ways to suppress the Democratic Party vote. So, they pushed to end the straight party ticket.

Right wing GOP activists–like current RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel–had straight-party ticket voting in their cross-hairs for years. Getting rid of it slows voting lines in heavily populated areas–i.e. Democratic voting strongholds.

Rather than fight for every person’s vote using ideas, Michigan’s right-wing base simply wants to make voting harder.

The bill eventually passed.

Court documents reveal big-time GOP donor, and current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, lauding the senate’s right-wing leadership on passing the voter suppression law.

Now, you’re hearing me talk about court documents, and you may be wondering why.

Well, the straight-ticket party voting ban never took effect.

A judge put a hold on the bill in 2016, saying it disproportionately burdened African American voters.

The law is heading to federal court in the spring.

Lawyers representing those fighting to protect the straight party ticket want these documents in the trial. They believe it shows outright collusion between Michigan’s right-wing Republican Party leadership, and the state legislature.

Not surprisingly, Republicans are trying to block these documents from seeing the courtroom.

The best part of The Detroit News story comes from the state Republican Party’s spokeswoman.

She’s quoted in the story saying Democrats want the bill voided because the status quo helps them.

Oh, I’m sorry.

Rather than explain why Michigan’s right-wing Republicans present the best ideas, they’d rather make it harder to vote.

You could say I’m using hyperbole.

Court documents show Kent County’s REPUBLICAN county clerk begging the state legislature to reconsider its support for the bill.

She said if Republicans wanted to ban straight-party ticket, then they had to make absentee voting easier so that voting precincts didn’t have to deal with longer lines.

No Can Do, said state Republicans.

That’s the Republican Party in Michigan, and across America.

Claim to represent American values while fighting against American values.

