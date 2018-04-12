Daily Pat Political Point–Water Is Kryptonite For Snyder, GOP–April 11, 2018

April 11, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. The aging Embridge Line 5 oil pipeline is another example of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder’s failure on protecting the state’s fresh water resources.

Last week, I talked about how despite massive opposition from residents, Governor Rick Snyder’s environmental quality department gave the green-light for the Nestle corporation to pump even more pristine spring water out of Michigan virtually for free!

Here’s another example of Ricky’s malfeasance when it comes to water issues in Michigan.

We learned last week how “vessel activity” caused two submerged electric cables in the Straits of Mackinac to leak some 500 gallons of coolant fluid.

The lines have been decommissioned, and the environmental impacts of this accident are unknown at this time.

However, we just learned this same “vessel “activity also damaged the 65 year old Embridge Line 5.

Now, this aging pipeline transports oil through the Straits of Mackinac.

Embridge is monitoring the situation for potential damage.

But this latest incident shows how important it is to the state Michigan that we shut this pipeline down soon before it causes severe harm.

Last month, Rick Snyder rejected his own advisory panel’s recommendations, including one calling for a temporary shutdown of Line 5 until further repairs are completed.

But Snyder is calling for more studies to determine the pipeline’s sustainability.

Because we know how brilliant Snyder can be when it comes to water policy.

The three Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including businessman and scientist Shri Thanedar, former state senator Gretchen Whitmer, and former Detroit health dept. director Abdul el-Sayad, say the line should be shutdown.

On the GOP side, Saginaw area doctor Jim Hines is also calling for the pipeline to be shutdown.

That’s good.

Attorney Gen., and GOP frontrunner, Bill Shuette isn’t calling for a shutdown, but wants what he calls a “comprehensive plan” on closing down Line 5 in the future.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley isn’t calling for a shutdown, but wants to find alternatives.

That’s better than his boss, I guess.

State Sen Patrick Colbeck says he’ll keep the pipeline unless it’s shown to be unsafe.

So, other than Colbeck, every other gubernatorial candidate either wants the pipeline shutdown immediately, or a plan to shut it down soon.

These people refuse to repeat the mistakes of Rick Snyder, and that’s a smart move.

But why has protecting Michigan’s water supply been so difficult for Rick Snyder?

Because.

This is what happens when you give the keys to government to the people who don’t believe in government.

