Daily Pat Political Point–The Swamp Protects Crazy County Clerks–March 19, 2018

March 19, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. A Republican Macomb County Clerk is caught lying about her residency. Yet, Governor Snyder isn’t ending her crazy tenure.

******************************************************

The Detroit Free Press reports that Macomb County political leaders are trying to oust County Clerk-Register of Deeds Karen Spranger.

Ms. Spranger rode the coattails of anti-establishment sentiment to win the position in 2016.

She’s a proud Tea Party member who made it her mission to fight the county’s union leadership.

The Free Press says Ms. Spranger kept to her promise to slash the budget of the County Clerk office, which had received efficiency awards in the past.

Spranger fired staff for apparently no reason. She left spots vacant. And she ignored collective bargaining agreement with the UAW and AFSCME.

The results of her moves?

Ninety-minute wait times for birth certificate copies.

And severe backlogs in the Law Enforcement Information Network, so severe that the Macomb County Sheriff said it “endangers” his fellow police officers.

It’s gotten so bad that judges have ripped away some of Spranger’s authority, and reinstated some union officials she fired.

County officials believe they found a way to get rid of her.

Spranger listed her Mom’s old house as her residence. But authorities say it’s impossible that Spranger actually lived in that house when she filed to run for the county clerk office.

For one, the bungalow didn’t have running water or electricity. A neighbor said the raccoons were the only living beings in the dwelling!

County officials want to take Spranger to court on perjury charges.

For her part, Spranger–who believes microwave ovens poison food and that palpitating feet cures illnesses–is fighting charges of perjury to the very end.

Now, Governor Rick Snyder could terminate Ms. Spranger from her position, but if he didn’t leave after overseeing the poisoning of children in Flint, why would he fire a person who lied about her residency.

She is a Republican, after all.

No matter what, they protect their own.

Such is life…in The Swamp.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”