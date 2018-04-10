Daily Pat Political Point–The Swamp Now Includes Trump’s Lawyer–April 10, 2018

Pat Will Never Let Go Of Flannel! Long Live The 90'S!!!

April 10, 2016

Daily Pat Political Point. Stormy-Gate could become the turning-point that exposes the corrupt Tramp Swamp.

Trump’s lawyer is being investigated in Manhattan; his son-in-law probed by prosecutors in Brooklyn; his former campaign chairman is under indictment; his former national security adviser pled guilty; and two former aides are cooperating with Mr. Mueller.. https://t.co/CQudaAGdaO — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) April 10, 2018

My, my, my.

The Trump Swamp is getting exposed by the hour.

Federal authorities raided the offices and personal Park Avenue room of President Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday.

The F.B.I. seized business records, emails, and probably some info regarding Cohen’s $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had sex with Trump a decade ago. Authorities could be looking into campaign finance law violations surrounding this payment.

U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman, a Trump appointee, got the green light from a federal magistrate to search Cohen.

That means Berman successfully argued that Cohen couldn’t hide behind “attorney-client privilege.”

While the search is possibly looking into whether Cohen committed bank and wire fraud crimes, we cannot forget that Cohen has worked on Trump’s business dealings with Russia in the past.

Mueller knows he can’t go after Cohen on the Stormy Daniels payoff, which is why the New York attorney is taking over that case. However, if New York prosecutors uncover evidence related to the Mueller-Russia investigation, then Mueller can use that evidence.

Wow.

Do you remember when Trump’s supporters argued we couldn’t have a Hillary Clinton presidency because she’d be under non-stop investigation?

I haven’t forgotten.

Now, along with his former campaign chief Paul Manafort already indicted, his former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying about the Russia probe, two more of his former aides working with the Mueller Team, and his son-in-law Jarred Kushner under an ethics investigation, it’s no wonder Trump is panicking and threatening to fire Mueller.

Like the Watergate break-in, “Stormy-gate” could become the incident that exposed the abject corruption that is The Trump Swamp.

And the Republican leadership, meanwhile, is silent.

pat@wsgw.com

