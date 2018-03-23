Daily Pat Political Point–The Swamp Gains A Bolton–March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Perpetual war cheerleader John Bolton is back in power despite always being wrong.

President Trump sent national security adviser H.L. McMasters packing so right-wing neocon nutjob John Bolton fill that position.

McMasters made the ultimate mistake inside the Trump administration: He criticized Russia.

McMasters gave a speech blaming Russia for propping-up Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

So, he’s out. And Bolton is in.

You remember John Bolton, right?

He’s the shoot-first, diplomacy second former Ambassador to the United Nations. Bolton once joked about “knocking off 10 floors” of the UN headquarters in New York.

He also helped build the Bush administration’s argument to start the Iraq War–an argument that proved to be 100%, completely, and utterly false.

You remember the Iraq War, right? The one that cost over four thousand American lives, over 32,000 injuries, over $1 trillion, and created ISIS?

Yeah, that disaster.

Oh, and unlike Bolton and his buddies told us, there were no weapons of mass destruction.

Please, don’t ever forget those details whenever you begin longing for a return of the George W. Bush days.

Yet, for as much as Trump criticized Bush’s Iraq War on the campaign trail, he’s bringing in the guy who helped march the United States down the path to its biggest foreign policy disaster since Vietnam?

John Bolton worked for the Gladstone Institute, a well-known right-wing group that spreads disinformation, or lies, to gin-up Islamophobic fear in the United States.

He’s also made it well -known that he wants to blow-up the Iran Nuclear Deal, and wants to go to war with North Korea.

That Bolton now has Trump’s ear on foreign policy pushed Watergate whistleblower John Dean to tweet, “We’re all going to die.”

Only rich white guys like John Bolton keep getting second, third, and fourth chances despite being disastrously wrong in the past.

The get rewarded for their mistakes.

It’s too bad that those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for John Bolton’s mistakes in Iraq didn’t get a second chance.

Such is life…in The Swamp.

