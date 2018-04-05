Daily Pat Political Point–Teacher Strikes Reviving Union Power–April 5, 2018

April 5, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Teachers across the nation are revitalizing the union movement while the right keeps trying to disarm it. Hopefully, Democrats are taking note.

Despite a looming Supreme Court case that will most likely strike another blow to unions, teachers’ unions across the country are striking back.

Teachers in West Virginia were earning about 22% less than the national average in teacher pay. For years, the right-wing state government ignored their concerns, including the increasing teacher shortage.

But the right-wing West Virginia government paid close attention to its donor base, by making West Virginia a Right-To-Work-For-Less state, hoping to already further weaken union membership.

And all indications show the Supreme Court will make the United States of a America one giant Right-To-Work-For-Less country this summer.

Yet, these West Virginia teachers decided to fight last month. They walked out of the classrooms, and walked the picket lines.

And they won their pay increase to the ire of West Virginia’s Republican leadership.

This has sparked teacher strikes in other deep red states like Oklahoma and Kentucky. Even Arizona teachers are gearing up for a possible strike to protest low pay.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it.

You see, red states have spent years slashing public school funding.

It happened here in Michigan, resulting in teacher shortages.

Americans are waking up.

They’re realizing that starving government starves their kids of good, quality teachers.

If conservatives believe this rash of union support is a blip on the radar, they are sadly mistaken.

Both Gallop and Pew polls show support for unions at its highest level in years. And Millennials give unions a 76% approval rating!

Maybe we can’t be surprised that Conor Lamb’s strong support for unions played a key role in his upset victory in a redder-than-red Western Pennsylvania district.

Pay attention, Democrats!

Yes, Donald Trump is a disaster.

But there’s sweet irony afoot that during the age of Trump, unions are becoming stronger.

Now, that’s an achievement Trump should brag about!

