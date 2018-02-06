Daily Pat Political Point–Snyder Ad Omits Truth–February 6, 2018

February 6, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder’s Super Bowl ad’s omissions highlight his glaring failures.

Rick Snyder unveiled a sanitized, and unintentionally comical, ad during the Super Bowl touting his supposed successful tenure as Michigan’s governor.

Snyder’s ironically-titled nonprofit called Making Government Accountable apparently paid for the ad.

The spot self-congratulates Snyder for bringing jobs back to Michigan, and signing budgets on-time.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m here to tell you that ad was a waste of money.

Because while Rick Snyder wants another Republican to follow him in office, and “to keep a great thing going” in Michigan, he hopes you forget the true facts.

Snyder can celebrate a recovering Michigan because of President Barack Obama’s auto loans.

Michigan’s auto industry was sinking fast in the middle of the financial meltdown, especially General Motors and Chrysler.

Obama had just stepped into office in 2009 and had to make a big decision: Use tax dollars to save the industry, or let it go and watch Michigan–and the country–suffer the dire economic consequences.

Obama acted quickly. Since the banks were engulfed in their own self-made crisis, the auto companies had no private interests ready to save them.

Knowing this, Obama tapped into the TARP funds save the industry. GM and Chrysler restructured their companies, and began to recover.

Not only did they recover, but Ford benefited, as well as suppliers throughout the country.

The loans ultimately resulted in 600,000 jobs created across the United States.

Without the loans, which the government retrieved $70 of the $80 billion in spent, Rick Snyder couldn’t take a bow if not for the actions taken by Obama.

You know it. I know it. Snyder knows it.

One other glaring omission in Snyder’s self-congratulatory ad was the Flint Water Crisis.

It was Snyder’s determination to put Flint under his very own emergency management that caused the crisis. Emergency managers were ordered to run Flint on the cheap, and that they did, leading to the poisoning of the city’s drinking water.

And now, a new study just released shows 80% of the Legionnaires’ Disease cases in Flint from 2014-2015 were due to the poisonous Flint River water!

Conservatives pontificate about taking responsibility for your actions, and lament about kids receiving participation trophies.

Rick Snyder is the poster-child of those complaints!

He gets a participation trophy for benefiting from Obama’s auto loans, and refuses to accept responsibility for poisoning Flint’s drinking water.

You know. I know it.

Most importantly, Rick Snyder knows it, too!

He’s just hoping you’ll forget.

