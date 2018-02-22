Daily Pat Political Point–School Shooting Victims Disarming Right’s Usual Attacks–February 21, 2018

February 21, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Students of the recent school massacre in Parkland, Florida, are passionate and persistent in pushing for gun control laws. Their effectiveness is driving the right mad.

I used my weekly “Pat Political Point” on First Day to explain why the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, wouldn’t change gun laws in the United States.

My viewpoint hasn’t changed.

However, the kids who survived this massacre are trying to prove me wrong.

These students are calling “BS” to the “think and pray” crowd, and are demanding action, now!

These young people are driving the narrative, and that’s scaring the Hell out of the right’s most prominent voices.

Pro-gun activist Ted Nugent put Michigan in negative light when he pushed a crazy right-wing conspiracy theory about these students on social media.

The Vietnam War draft dodger shared a story on social media accusing one such student of being coached.

Really.

17-year old David Hogg survived a horrific tragedy–one he’ll never forget.

He’s now using his experience to try to prevent future tragedies from happening.

But Nugent went full-on Alex Jones, pushing conspiracies that Hogg is actually a 26-year old actor!

Now, Nugent appears on several conservative TV and radio shows. Conservative media covets Nugent thanks to his celebrity status. (I thought celebrities were bad?)

He’s a prominent and respected voice on the right, who doesn’t believe these students are real?

Paul Waldman explained in The Washington Post on why the right-wing’s playbook is stymied by these kids.

Waldman says they eliminate the right’s reliance on “personal vilification.”

It’s hard to vilify a gun control advocates who just survived a school shooting.

And that’s got the right-wing spittin’ mad!

So, instead of resorting to personal attacks because that would look bad, the right-wing promotes tired-old conspiracies that the kids are actors, or paid by George Soros.

What’s ultimately causing the extreme right some ulcers?

These kids have Republican politicians, and a Republican president, in retreat.

Republicans actually considering expanding background checks, AND raising the age limit on gun purchases.

Democrats should take notes from these kids. When you call-out Republicans on their BS, they back down.

