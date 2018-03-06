Daily Pat Political Point–Russia’s Celebrates Trump’s Tariffs–March 5, 2018

March 5, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Is pleasing Russia the real reason for Trump’s steel and aluminium tariff?

************************************************************

On my weekly “Pat Political Point” on WSGW’s First Day, I talked about Trump’s trade war proposal.

I said Trump’s idea to levy stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports was done out-of-anger. Due to the daily barrage of bad news regarding the Russia investigation and how his son-in-law used the White House to enrich the family portfolio, Trump made the impulsive announcement because he was mad at all of the negative press coverage!

Secondly, Trump has always believed in tariffs as a way to hurt China.

But Trump probably didn’t know the U.S. gets a majority of its steel from Canada. China currently ranks 11th in steel imports to the U.S.!

The auto industry, which is kind of important in Michigan, is warning how these tariffs will hurt an industry already dealing with flat sales.

Let’s not forget the last time we levied tariffs on steel. Yes, U.S. companies increased production, but it wasn’t enough to meet world demand. Steel prices rose sharply, ultimately costing some 200,000 jobs in the U.S.

Despite being told these facts over the weekend, Trump is doubling-down on his tariff threat.

For the record, I’m not against tariffs, per se. I think tariffs can be an effective tool in leveling the playing field–a field Americans have lost in the past.

But with America already making far more steel than it imports, and considering geopolitical realities, a blanket tariff on steel seems dangerous.

Trump’s proposing these steel and aluminum tariffs in the name of national security, but security from whom? Again, we receive 2% of our steel imports from China. The others come from the aforementioned Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other countries.

Our European allies have denounced such a policy, fearing it could destabilize world markets.

And that would make Russia very, very happy.

Watching the U.S. and European Union engage in a tariff war, which could destabilize world markets, would please the Russian government.

Is that the goal of the tariff?

Hey, it’s a question we must ask.

pat@wsgw.com