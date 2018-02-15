Daily Pat Political Point–The Reality TV White House–February 14, 2018

February 18, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Trump White House is just a set for his latest Reality TV Show. That's nothing to boast about.

The White House–The People’s House–is no longer a symbol of American pride and power.

It’s now a reality TV show.

I suppose that stands to reason since Trump is a reality TV star. It’s all he knows.

And his reality TV show background is keeping his supporters in line so far.

There’s always a new scandal. Every week!

Trump needs the White House to work like a reality TV show rather than a professionally-run executive office.

It’s all he knows.

And his followers have granted him privilege as they apparently don’t seem to care how low we can go.

Imagine, for a moment, how they would’ve reacted had we learned President Barack Obama bragged about grabbing a woman’s private parts.

Imagine, for a moment, how the values voters would’ve reacted had we learned Obama had affairs while Michelle was caring for their newborn child.

Imagine, for a moment, how they would’ve reacted had we learned Obama’s lawyer paid a porn star (Stormy Daniels) some $130,000 in hush money.

Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, admitted to the New York Times that he paid the $130K to Ms. Daniels, who claimed she had an affair with Trump.

Cohen refused to answer if Trump knew of the payment, and if similar transactions have happened with other women.

Cohen previously denied Mr. Trump had an affair with Daniels.

Do you think Cohen paid a porn star $130-thousand because he was just a big fan of hers?

You know better.

Even more, just think how those value voter types would’ve reacted if Obama had a wife abuser as his staff secretary. To compound that, imagine the uproar had Obama’s chief of staff kept the staff secretary on staff despite knowing he was a wife abuser, and because of that, the FBI didn’t grant him full security status!

Perhaps that explains why administration officials are jumping-off the ship at a fastest rate since Reagan’s first year.

We’re not watching a presidency. We’re watching a daily train-wreck. It’s like a Soap Opera.

It’s like bad reality TV show.

Think I’m wrong?

Former Trump official (and former Apprentice contestant) Omerosa is back on reality TV.

We’ve come full circle!

