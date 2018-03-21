Daily Pat Political Point–Putin’s Puppet–March 21, 2018

March 21, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. President Trump can’t hide his admiration for Putin. And why would he considering everything Putin has done for Trump!

It’s not like he’s even trying to hide it any more.

President Trump wasted no time giving a congratulatory call to his authoritarian idol, Vladimir Putin, after the Russian President’s rigged blowout electoral victory.

The Washington Post reports that Trump made the call even though his national security team begged Trump not to congratulate Putin.

Perhaps that’s because American Presidents usually don’t shower praise for dictators who run sham elections!

Trump’s publicist, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, described the congratulatory call as no big deal since Obama also sent a similar call in 2012.

It’s true that President Obama did send a message of congratulations. However, Obama’s State Department later released a statement congratulating the Russian people on participating in the electoral process, not Putin.

Anyway, Trump said he and Putin agreed to meet at a future date to discuss the arms race, plus Syria and North Korea.

But for some reason, Trump failed to bring up how Russia attacked the integrity of this country’s 2016 election.

I wonder why?

And Trump didn’t mention Russia’s use of a nerve agent against one of its former spies in Great Britain.

I wonder why?

This president has spent large amounts of his time attacking NFL players, Alec Baldwin, Democrats, Republicans, Chuck Todd, and Meryl Streep. But for some reason, he’s never said one negative word about Putin.

And Stormy Daniels.

Perhaps the Steele Dossier is closer to the truth than Trump wants to admit.

Or perhaps Trump admires Putin, wishing he could wield similar power in the U.S. if not for that pesky Constitution!

Even worse, is Trump doesn’t mind that Putin’s government was pulling for Trump to win, and worked to help him win.

And that doesn’t seem to bother Trump’s supporters either.

What would Ronald Reagan do today?

