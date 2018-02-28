Daily Pat Political Point–Now We Blame Police?–February 27, 2018

February 27, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Conservatives always supported the police whenever a shooting involving an unarmed black man occurred. But with the Florida mass school shooting, conservatives are now attacking law enforcement. What’s changed?

Back in 2009, President Obama correctly said Cambridge police officers “acted stupidly” when they arrested a highly respected African-American Harvard professor for trying to break into his home!

The right wing went apoplectic. Police unions felt disrespected.

A disturbing narrative developed, tearing the country apart.

As high profile police shootings of unarmed black men transpired, Black Lives Matter demanded justice and accountability in police departments.

On the other side, the right-wing reflexively protected police. No matter what.

Hence, Donald Trump declared himself the “law and order candidate” during the 2016 campaign.

You see, unlike pesky liberals who demanded changes in law enforcement policies, Donald Trump backed the police.

But that narrative has suddenly flipped upside down.

After another mass school shooting, killing 17 in Parkland, Florida, the right wing stumbled to present a counterargument against the surviving students demanding gun control laws.

Since guns are never the problem, the right wing has chosen to attack…the police!

President Trump called the school deputy a “coward” for not stopping the shooting.

Trump said the deputies who arrived on the scene weren’t “Medal Of Honor winners” because they took a position rather than blindly charging the school.

If berating police weren’t enough, Trump declared he would’ve ran into the school to stop the shooting, even if he wasn’t armed!

Only if the bone spurs have fully healed, right Mr. President?

Trump and the right wing have declared law enforcement more of a problem than assault weapons.

They’re levying attack after attack on local police, the sheriff, and the FBI.

Trump’s answer to combating future school massacres is arming the teachers.

Trump’s rationale is that unlike those selfish police officers, teachers actually “love” their students and offer better protection.

A social studies teacher is more qualified than a highly-trained police officer?

And how do police feel that President Trump says they won’t protect you because they don’t “love” you?

If blue lives really do matter to the right wing, other than being a talking point, they’d demand some assault weapons off the streets.

Will the right wing do such a thing?

You know better.

