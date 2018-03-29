Daily Pat Political Point–Most Not Feeling Trump Tax Cuts–March 28, 2018

March 28, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The GOP Tax Scam Bill isn’t benefiting average Americans. Surprised?

**************************************************************

Well, you can’t say we didn’t warn you.

A new CNBC poll reveals what we knew to be true.

According to the poll, only 32% of voters report higher paychecks because of the tax cuts, otherwise known as the GOP Tax Scam Bill.

Over half responded they haven’t seen a rise in their paychecks.

Now, of the 32% that report higher paychecks, over 60% of them say the tax cut is helping a little or not much at all.

Just over a third of that 32% report seeing significant gains, and we probably know that’s the donor base.

This a major indictment against the GOP Tax Scam Bill.

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

The Scam significantly slashed taxes for corporations and President Trump’s ultra-elite and out-of-touch friends.

Trump’s buddies are certainly feeling the benefits from the Scam’s mega-redistribution of wealth from all of us to the rest of them.

What’s worse is how Trump rewarded companies for taking advantage of cheap overseas labor by giving them a major corporate tax cut, and the ability to repatriate their overseas earnings at lower rates.

Of course, Tax Scam supporters will argue it’s too soon to judge if average Americans are feeling any benefits. Besides, the bill’s main purpose was to help corporations reinvest, thereby creating boatloads of jobs.

Well, that’s not really happening either.

According to economist Dean Baker, The National Federation of Independent Businesses says it’s not seeing any “noticeable” rise in business investing.

You can’t say I didn’t tell you.

Do you remember when Fox News would show the National Debt board climbing, and climbing during the Obama Years? For some reason, despite the Tax Scam causing a $1.5 trillion addition to our deficits, Fox News no longer shows the National Debt board.

Hypocrites.

What a nice plan for the rich, brought to you by the ever-willing GOP.

What a boondoggle.

The Scam’s main purpose was to self-enrich The Swamp.

And it’s succeeding.

Why do you think Republicans aren’t talking-up The Scam on the campaign trail?

Because it’s doing so well they are letting the results speak for themselves?

You know better.

pat@wsgw.com

