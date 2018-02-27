Daily Pat Political Point–Money Over Saving Lives–February 26, 2018

February 26, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Trump Transportation Department is working like the regime’s other departments: Put donors’ interests ahead of the people’s interest.

If there’s one place where President Trump has enjoyed much success during his first year in the White House, it’s ending consumer protections to make the corporate donor base happy.

Whether it’s gutting environmental protections, or severely damaging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, The Swamp is rolling along wonderfully with Trump!

Their drive for power and extreme wealth, though, is coming at our expense.

The AP reports how Trump’s Transportation Department has virtually ended around a dozen safety regulations meant to protect us.

Not surprisingly, the AP notes, these rules are opposed by…say it with me…big corporations!

Am I insinuating that Donald Trump’s regime cares more about his donors’ bottom line than he does the people?

You tell me.

Trump’s Transportation Department has sidelined a government proposal designed to save lives on the roadway.

This includes speed-limiting software in new trucks.

At first glance, you’re probably thinking, “Software to limit how fast a trucker can drive? Isn’t that government overreach?

Well, consider the tragedy which spurred this proposal.

The AP tells the story where an 18-ton tractor trailer traveled 80mph into bumper-bumper traffic on a Tennessee highway. The driver disregarded warning signals to slow down, and rammed into the snarling traffic, killing six people.

President Obama’s Transportation Department proposed this new software, which the department predicted would save over 400 lives and up to $5 billion dollars, annually.

Nearly half of the auto deaths involve heavy trucks.

Does that seem like a logical step government can take to protect its people?

Yes, it does.

Apparently not to the Trump Swamp.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chow (who is Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife…just saying) refused to explain why the regime is sidelining a common sense proposal.

What is there to explain? We all know the game. It’s about enriching the donor base.

Rick Watts’ wife and two daughters died in that crash I just mentioned. He’s flabbergasted by the Trump Regime’s decision to table the rule.

Watts told the AP:

“It just stuns me that you can give these people proof and they say, ‘We’ll look into that.’ It just baffles me that they’re killing so many people every year.”

It baffles us, too, Mr. Watts.

Such is life…in The Swamp.

