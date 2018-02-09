Daily Pat Political Point–The Moderate Influence Is Imploding–February 8, 2018

Febrary 8, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. General John Kelly is the supposed “moderating influence” inside the Trump White House. Evidence disputes that claim.

White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly was supposed to be the “moderating” force inside the Trump White House/Clown House.

No more Steve Bannon. No more Andrew Scaramucchi. No More Omarosa.

Kelly signaled a new Trump White House filled with dignity and decorum.

That image quickly melted away when General Kelly defended the way his boss talked to a Gold Star mother last fall.

Kelly turned his ire on Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson during that defense.

Congresswoman Wilson supported La David Johnson’s widow, who basically said President Trump was disrespectful toward her on what was supposed to be a condolence call. Sgt. Johnson died after being ambushed in Niger.

Instead of quelling the disagreement between the Gold Star family and his boss, John Kelly attacked Congresswoman Wilson.

To prove she was untrustworthy, Kelly pointed to an incident when Wilson gave credit to herself for getting funding for a new FBI building in Miami.

But when video of Wilson’s dedication was made public, Wilson did no such thing. On the contrary, she gave credit to people on both sides of the aisle, and also President Obama.

Right there, we saw the ugliness of John Kelly.

But during his attacks on the congresswoman, Kelly bizarrely opined that women were no longer considered “sacred” anymore in this country.

What?

Why do women want to be “sacred.” I think all they want is equal treatment, General.

Which maybe explains how staff secretary Rob Porter was allowed to remain close to Trump despite allegations of domestic violence.

The Daily Mail says both of Porter’s ex-wives gave details of his physical and emotional abuse. Porter’s first wife even provided disturbing photographic evidence of the physical abuse.

And she had a protective order against him.

Kelly knew of that protective order back in 2010.

And yet, he kept Porter!

Kelly released a statement calling Porter a man of “integrity” and “honor.”

But after photographs of Porter’s alleged abuse surfaced, Kelly released a second statement, declaring his shock over the allegations.

It’s not possible for Kelly to be shocked since the FBI refused to grant Porter “permanent” security clearance after these allegations were revealed.

And again, Kelly allowed Porter to stick around.

Judging how women are routinely treated with disrespect by this administration and its policies, we aren’t surprised by John Kelly’s actions–or inactions.

He is, after all, the moderating force.

pat@wsgw.com

