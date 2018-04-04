Daily Pat Political Point–Michigan Says Yes! To Nestle & No To The People–April 3, 2018

April 3, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Rick Snyder Regime is giving Nestle the green light to pump more fresh water our of Michigan at little cost despite massive citizen outrage.

Let’s check back-in with The Swamp–The Michigan Edition.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is granting the Nestle corporation a permit to pump even more and more water from its well in Evart.

Nestle, the maker of Ice Mountain bottled water, applied for a permit, asking permission to pump 400 gallons per minute from its White Pines Spring well.

The corporation currently pumps around 218 gallons per minute, thanks to a 2009 court settlement with environmentalists.

Nestle wants the increased water pumping capabilities as it hopes to expand on existing facilities.

And Nestle–and any company, actually–only has to pay a $200 permit fee. That means they can take Michigan water…for free!

State officials ended up giving the permit to Nestle despite being bombarded with over 81,000 letters of opposition from Michiganders. Only 75 of the submitted comments were in favor of the permit.

State officials promise that Nestle must adhere to a list of conditions to ensure its increased water extraction won’t harm the environment.

However, a 2000 study showed increase hydraulic pumping could put the wetlands around Evart at risk.

So, on top of fuzzy science and a people-powered groundswell of opposition, the state sided with the Swiss company.

Of course, it did!

Welcome to Republican Governor Rick Snyder’s Michigan where we always grant huge giveaways to corporations. Even the water.

Michigan prides itself on its fresh water resources. Yet, it gives away that natural resource for just $200. And that water doesn’t stay in the state of Michigan.

But what’s worse, is that at a time when many towns throughout the state are learning their water is contaminated, the Rick Snyder Michigan government sells the state’s clean water to go elsewhere.

It’s unfathomable that Snyder’s government ignores the will of the people so a multinational corporation can take fresh water out of the state. Meanwhile, Flint residents are still using water filters because pipes are still leaking poison.

Clean water is Rick Snyder’s kryptonite. Why can’t Snyder get anything right when it comes to water in Michigan?

Such is life…in The Michigan Swamp.

