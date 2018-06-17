Daily Pat Political Point–Marketplace Declaring Coal Is Yesterday, Just As I Told You–June 15, 2018

June 15, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Consumers Energy’s announcement that it’s leaving coal for alternative energy doesn’t surprise those who know coal is yesterday’s energy supply.

Consumers Energy announced this week that it will shutter two of its coal-fired power plants at the Karn Generating Complex in Bay County’s Hampton Township by 2023.

In its announcement, Consumers wants to completely eliminate coal, and cut its carbon emissions by 80% by the year 2040.

The energy company says it’s keeping with the promise to help move Michigan in the future of alternative energy. Consumers has a goal of providing 42-percent renewable energy by 2040.

Right now, around 11-percent of the company’s energy is renewable energy.

Consumers Energy has submitted an Integrated Resource Plan with the Michigan Public Service Commission. In that plan, Consumers’ says it will provide 5,000 megawatts of solar energy through the 2020’s, and it has goals of investing more into wind and battery storage.

Around 300 people work at the Karn 1 and 2 power plants. The company says it will help the workers train for future positions in their move to cleaner energy.

Now, to say this news surprised me would be a lie.

Because it’s been well-known that the free market is moving toward cleaner energy solutions.

I gave a Daily Pat Political Point in the winter of 2017–some 18 months ago–where I talked about how cheap natural gas had really damaged coal more than any environmental policy could dream to do.

I also cited a Motley Fool story about how energy companies were already developing plans to transition to cleaner, more efficient forms of energy, such as wind and solar.

You see, wind and solar is becoming cheaper by the day, and it was only a matter of time until the marketplace decided that it would be financially prudent to move into the alternative energy market.

Why certain politicians, like President Donald Trump, promised coal workers across the country that coal jobs would return under his presidency will go down as one of his cruelest lies.

Coal jobs aren’t returning despite wasteful tax breaks and the gutting of environmental protections.

A true leader would have told the American people that coal is yesterday’s energy source. A true leader would have told the American people it’s time to move to the future, and to train for alternative energy jobs.

That’s what a true leader would’ve done.

If only we had that true leader.

