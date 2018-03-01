Daily Pat Political Point–Gun Debate Has The Right Perplexed–March 1, 2018

March 1, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The new gun control debate has conservatives so scattered-brain that they’re contradicting themselves on a daily basis.

***************************************************

Around a dozen businesses are taking a stand against the National Rifle Association.

Delta Airlines is no longer offering benefits to NRA members.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is no longer selling “assault style weapons,”and will refuse to sell guns to people under 21 years of age.

These businesses are reading the writing on the wall.

Support for stronger gun control measures is higher than in recent times.

A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll says 68% of registered voters want “stricter” gun control laws, compared to just 25% who don’t.

If conservatives won’t push for change, then consumers will push private industry to do the right thing.

It’s the free market.

That’s perturbing Conservative columnist Nolan Finley of The Detroit News.

Finley believes business should never pick sides in a political debate.

Oh, really?

Hobby Lobby and Papa John’s Pizza didn’t pick sides during the Obamacare debate?

But Finley argues that Delta’s actions show it doesn’t respect gun owners anymore.

No, Mr. Finley.

Delta is saying it doesn’t respect the NRA

You should be in support of that right.

I find it strange that Mr. Finley hope Georgia Republicans successfully strip Delta of a generous tax break.

The airline is headquartered in Atlanta.

Now, as a liberal, I’m fine with ending huge tax breaks for corporations. But I thought Republicans believed in tax breaks?

I guess anything is possible with today’s conservatives.

Yesterday, cops were untouchable. Today, cops are cowards.

Yesterday, boycotting the NFL rocked. Today, boycotts are un-American.

Yesterday, tax breaks help the economy. Today, we love tax breaks…unless you oppose the NRA.

Yesterday, any kind of gun control is equal to tyranny! Today, let’s seize guns without due process?

I’m not sure what conservatives believe in anymore, other than arming teachers.

Do you know what they stand for?

Do you?

pat@wsgw.com